Tonali does not want to renew Brescia contract amid Juve interest
11 October at 13:40According to what has been reported by the Gazzetta dello Sport, Brescia starlet Sandro Tonali has no interest in renewing his contract with the newly promoted Serie A club.
Tonali, dubbed the 'new Pirlo' by a handful of media outlets in Italy, has been attracting the interest of the likes of Juventus and Inter Milan in recent months, with it looking likely that this will be his final year with his current club.
Brescia reportedly want at least 30 million euros for the youngster.
