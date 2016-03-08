Tonali for an 'Italian' Juventus; Brescia set the price tag
17 November at 17:00Sandro Tonali continues to impress and climb the pecking order. On Friday evening, the youngster played from start in Italy's clash with Bosnia, which was won by 3-0. Of course, he has attracted the interest of more than one big club, and Juventus are thinking about it.
The Bianconeri's idea is to recreate a solid core which consists of Italian players. A group that leads and gives a line to follow. This has always been the case at the club, but now the situation is slowly changing. According to Corriere Dello Sport (via IlBianconero.com), Tonali is on Juve's radar.
In recent months, per the report, the Bianconeri tried for the player. However, Brescia owner Cellino is very stubborn, holding out for the best price possible. In the summer, he took a gamble by keeping the player, not knowing how he would perform in Serie A.
The gamble paid off, as Tonali has brought his good form with him to the top tier. The price tag of the midfielder is set at €40m and not a penny less. Juventus are evaluating the situation, waiting to understand the competition before making their move.
