Tonali: I am open to playing wider in midfield
16 November at 11:30Italian Serie A out Brescia’s highly-rated midfielder Sando Tonali has revealed that he is open to playing in a wider role in the midfield.
The 19-year-old made his debut for Italy in the team’s 3-0 win against Bosnia and Herzegovina on Friday which see them guaranteed a spot in the next year’s UEFA Euro 2020.
While talking to Rai Sport as cited by Football-Italia, Tonali revealed that he is open to playing in a wider role in a midfield of three despite playing in a more central role at the club level like Jorginho.
“This can also be my role,” he said. “I am more of a Jorginho at the club level, let’s say, but it’s not that different, so I have no real problems playing wider in a midfield of three.”
Tonali was not in the squad originally for the match and was included later to replace veteran midfielder Marco Verratti.
When asked about his feeling regarding making his debut for Italy, that too just at the age of 19, Tonali responded by saying: “I am happy with how we all played. I’m glad that I got through the emotion of my first Italy start and am enjoying all of it.”
Tonali has been rated very highly in the football community and he has been attracting interest from different clubs, both from within Italy and abroad.
