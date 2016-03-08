'Tonali mania': From Man United to Juventus, everyone wants the Brescia star
26 January at 13:20Sandro Tonali is one of the biggest revelations of the ongoing Serie A season, despite Brescia's struggle in the relegation battle. The player has been performing remarkably at club level and has also caught the attention of the coach of the national team Roberto Mancini as well as top clubs across the continent.
As reported by Tuttosport (via Goal.com), Juventus remain ahead in the race for the midfield starlet but will also have to keep an eye on competition from abroad as well as Inter Milan.
The Turin-based paper reports that during the match between Brescia and AC Milan there were observers from PSG, Manchester United and Borussia Dortmund present at the Rigamonti stadium.
It is not clear whether one of these teams has already made a serious request to President Cellino but Brescia will surely take advantage of the competition and create an auction for Tonali. At the moment, the price tag is set at around 50 million euros and it could increase if he continues to shine in Serie A.
