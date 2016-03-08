Tonali reveals he supports AC Milan and explains Pirlo comparison

In addition to several clubs abroad, the likes of Inter, Juventus and Milan have been linked with the midfielder. The former two, however, seem to be ahead in the race and one could argue that the Rossoneri only have a shout because of the player's preference.

Speaking to the newspaper Corriere Dello Sport for today's edition ( via Calciomercato.com ), Tonali confirmed that he has been a fan of Milan ever since he was a child. Furthermore, he also joked about the comparison with Pirlo.

"If I'm a Milan fan? Yes. And Gennaro Gattuso was my idol. Today I'm inspired by Luka Modric among the players. Pirlo comparison? It's because of the hair," he stated.

It remains to be seen where Tonali will end up in the summer, should he decide to leave Brescia.

Sandro Tonali continues to be one of the most interesting prospects in Serie A. Compared to Andrea Pirlo, playing as a deep-lying midfielder in front of the defence, he has been a key player for Brescia in the last few years. With this, of course, comes interest from other clubs.