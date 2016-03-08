Tonali's agent: 'He has grown in the first four games..'
24 September at 15:15The agent of Brescia midfielder Sandro Tonali has revealed that the youngster has improved in his first four Serie A games.
Tonali helped Brescia gain promotion into the Serie A last season,as they finished at the top of the league. He has played well in the first four games, especially in the first game against Cagliari as he dominated Radja Nainggolan.
His agent Roberto La Florio was talking to Punto Nuovo Sport Show about the player and the Serie A in general.
About Tonali, he said: "Tonali has great personality. In these four games he has always been growing and he has not really felt the difference between Serie B and Serie A."
On Brescia, he said: "I was not surprised by the performance of Brescia. Functional purchases were made and the base was maintained: Balotelli was the icing, but the best purchase was Romulo, a player who can play different roles and is very diligent. If it hadn't been for Dessena's expulsion, Brescia could have won that game and now it would have had 9 points."
On Juve, he said: "This year's Juventus seems to have something less than last year . Tonight's game will be difficult, playing in Brescia, as Sarri said, is not easy for anyone. The strength of the team is undoubtedly the group and Corini was very good at managing it."
