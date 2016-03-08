Tonali 'sorry' for Italy U21 draw with Ireland
11 October at 11:00Italian starlet Sandro Tonali spoke to the microphones of Rai Sport after Italy's U21 side drew 0-0 with Ireland yesterday night, saying: 'We have not expressed our game, we are sorry. We are a good team. I will go to the national team now and I'm very happy.'
Tonali has burst onto the scene in the past twelve months, with some Italian media outlets even labelling him as the 'new Pirlo'.
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments