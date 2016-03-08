Tonelli called up for Italy instead of injured Romagnoli

Italy coach Roberto Mancini is forced to deal with a triple blow, as Patrick Cutrone, Alessio Romagnoli and Danilo D'Ambrosio left the national team training camp after sustaining medical exams that confirmed their respective injuries.



As a result, Mancini has called up Lorenzo Tonelli from Sampdoria, who just scored his first goal for the Blucerchiati on Sunday against Atalanta.



In the afternoon the former Manchester City and Inter coach will also evaluate whether to call up another player for the defence. Meanwhile, at this time, it is not expected that anyone will be called up to replace Cutrone in the attack.



Tonelli was called up for Italy's training camp on several occasions, but never made an appearance for his country, only representing the U21 side on one occasion.



The 28-year-old played 66 Serie A matches in his career, scoring 11 goals for Empoli, Napoli and now as a Sampdoria player.

