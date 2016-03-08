Tonelli: I regret not being able to play for Napoli

Sampdoria defender Lorenzo Tonelli spoke to Il Secolo XIX about his long injuries and his recent move to Sampdoria.



“My career has always been characterized by really high highs and extremely low lows. In the past, I wanted to just retire because I felt a wreck psychologically after some football situations. I also had fitness problems that wouldn’t allow me to give my best. Yet it was at that time I learned that if you let events knock you over, you cannot choose your own destiny. If you fight hard and set targets, you are the one who can get there. I had this terrible regret in me of reaching a top club like Napoli and not being able to play my football due to fitness issues. I do feel somewhat reborn at Sampdoria, as there is a more individually-tailored approach to fitness training and it allows me to reach the game in good shape. Since December, I got back to being a football player and also started some specific exercises.”



“Thanks to Sarri I was able to learn and understand certain tactical concepts, while Giampaolo gave me back confidence in myself.”

