'Tonga could beat us', Argentina legend Maradona slams team



Argentina legend Diego Maradona has launched a stinging attack on the current national side after their defeat to Colombia in their Copa America opener on Saturday.



Runners-up in 2015 and 2016, Argentina, who named a strong squad with the likes of Messi, Aguero and Di Maria, have not lifted a trophy since their Copa America success in 1993.



"You realise that even Tonga could beat us,” he told TyCsports .“We have a prestige we built up kicking and punching. Let it be remembered that when we left Peru our bus was smashed up. What's left from all that? What does this shirt mean? You have to feel it, for f*ck's sake."



It leaves Lionel Scaloni’s side bottom of Group D after Paraguay drew 2-2 with tournament debutants Qatar at the Maracana in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday.



Argentina face Paraguay on Thursday before they take on Qatar on Sunday that could be a make or break tie for Messi and co.









