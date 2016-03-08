Toni: 'Champions League? Juventus can get to the end'

Former Juventus striker Luca Toni spoke to SoccerMagazine about the Turin side's chances of advancing to the next round in the Champions League.

"Advancing to the next stage will be tough, because Juventus are playing against a strong team, with great players and a great coach. The Bianconeri, however, have the quality to overturn any result.

"I think that if they manage to get back into the game and win, they will have such enthusiasm that it will help them get to the end of the tournament," he concluded.