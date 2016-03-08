Toni: ‘Guardiola told me he wants to coach in Serie A one day’
26 April at 16:35Former Italian international Luca Toni has revealed that Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola once told him that he wants to manage in the Serie A one day.
Guardiola and Toni shared a dressing room during their time together at Brescia back in 2003, after the Spaniard had left Roma to join Brescia. Guardiola had two spells at Brescia and Toni was his teammate at that time as well.
In a recent interview with Tuttosport, Toni was talking about Guardiola and his desire of managing in Italy.
He said: "Sooner or later he will also come to Italy. He loves the challenges and times of Bayern, when it was already known that the next season he would go to the City he told me he wanted to return to Serie A, even as a technician.
"Where would I imagine him? Or Rome , where he played and remained tied or to Juve which is now the number one club."
Guardiola is very close to winning the Premier League twice after a recent 2-0 win over Manchester United.
