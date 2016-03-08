Toni names Ronaldo’s best striking partner and makes Higuain revelation

Former Italy striker Luca Toni has spoken to La Gazzetta dello Sport about Ronaldo’s goal drought. The Portuguese star is still without an official Juventus goal and will be seeking for his first one in Sunday’s home clash against Sassuolo.

“40 goals is a difficult target for Ronaldo”, Toni said.



“He will score many goals and he’s been a bit unlucky so far. He’s trying as hard as he can but even without his goals Juve still win games. He can score in any way he wants and he can play in many areas of the pitch.”



“When Mandzukic plays he can play around him while with Dybala on the pitch he maintains a central position. They can play all together but Allegri must find the right balance in the middle of the park. Dybala can’t be a problem, he needs the last step. He can play like Tevez, taking the ball deep inside the pitch.”



HIGUAIN – “The 4-3-3 is the ideal system for him. He was always in the middle of Napoli’s attack but things changed at Juve. He was playing far from the goal,he was playing for the team he delivered a few assists and he sacrificed for the rest of the team, this won’t happen at AC Milan.”

