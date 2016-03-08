Toni told Fiorentina director to sign Ribery

Luca Toni has given an interview to Viola News about the interest of Fiorentina in French winger Franck Ribery:



"​Honestly, when told a good luck to Pradè, when he returned to Fiorentina, I told him: "Look, there is Franck who is without a contract." He told me he is a great player, that the dream would remain: let's see. Then I don't know if they went ahead or not in the negotiation. Franck is an important player, who is used to winning, strong and who still wants to play: I think anyone who buys him - or signs him - will make a big deal."