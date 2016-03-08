Top 10 free agents – Liverpool, Arsenal, Milan targets all available for nothing

As the World Cup enters the ‘Round of 16’, we enter July and, therefore, the expiration of the contracts of players worldwide.



Join CalcioMercato.com as we take a look at 10 of the best players available on a free this summer, including top targets for Milan, Arsenal, Liverpool and Tottenham; amongst many others!



1-Gelson Martins



Despite his contract not expiring, Gelson Martins’ contract with Sporting Lisbon is reportedly on the verge of being terminated by the player himself – after an attack on Lisbon’s training ground by a group of ultras. Liverpool, Arsenal and Lazio are all interested in the winger who Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly wanted at Real Madrid last summer.



2-Bruno Fernandes



Another of the Sporting contingent, 23-year-old midfielder Bruno Fernandes could also be available on a free transfer. Liverpool and Tottenham are linked as favourites for the Portuguese playmaker, but a number of other clubs, including AC Milan, are interested in the signing.



