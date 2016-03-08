Top 10 free agents – Liverpool, Arsenal, Milan targets all available for nothing
29 June at 22:15As the World Cup enters the ‘Round of 16’, we enter July and, therefore, the expiration of the contracts of players worldwide.
Join CalcioMercato.com as we take a look at 10 of the best players available on a free this summer, including top targets for Milan, Arsenal, Liverpool and Tottenham; amongst many others!
We’ll cover the first few below and the rest will be found in our gallery, so be sure to check that out!
1-Gelson Martins
Despite his contract not expiring, Gelson Martins’ contract with Sporting Lisbon is reportedly on the verge of being terminated by the player himself – after an attack on Lisbon’s training ground by a group of ultras. Liverpool, Arsenal and Lazio are all interested in the winger who Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly wanted at Real Madrid last summer.
2-Bruno Fernandes
Another of the Sporting contingent, 23-year-old midfielder Bruno Fernandes could also be available on a free transfer. Liverpool and Tottenham are linked as favourites for the Portuguese playmaker, but a number of other clubs, including AC Milan, are interested in the signing.
