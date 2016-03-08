Top 10 news: AC Milan, Inter & Arsenal announce new signings, Chelsea plan €30m bid
02 July at 22:20AC Milan, Inter and Arsenal have all announced the acquisition of new signings today. The Rossoneri confirmed the arrival of Pepe Reina and Ivan Strinic, both players have moved to the San Siro as free agents. Inter have also announced two free transfers with Stefan de Vrij and Kwadwo Asamoah who have now officially joined the club.
Meantime Juventus seem to be far from one of their summer targets as Chelsea is reportedly willing to offer € 30 million for Aleksandr Golovin. The price-tag of the Russian star before the World Cup was € 25 million but his good performances in Russia with his National Team have seen his stocks rise.
Another big transfer news of the day is Sokratis’ official move to Arsenal. The Gunners have agreed to sign the Greece international for a fee close to € 20 million.
Sokratis has played with AC Milan and Genoa in his career.
Read the other top news of the day in our gallery above:
