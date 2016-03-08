Top 10 news – Juve and Man Utd target wants PSG exit, Spurs star wanted by Liverpool and Arsenal

After an exciting day of football, which saw World Cup champions Germany eliminated from the World Cup after a 2-0 defeat to South Korea, CalcioMercato.com is here to wrap up all the day’s rumours and reports that you may have missed.



1-Juve, Man Utd and Barca target Verratti wants PSG exit



CalcioMercato.com exclusively revealed today that, after spending six years in France, PSG’s Italian central-midfielder Marco Verratti wants a move away. There are many destinations open to the Italian, including Juventus, Barcelona, Real Madrid and Manchester United.



Verratti won’t come cheap and PSG are likely to start a bidding war to get what they can for the 25-year-old.



2-Tottenham star wanted by Man Utd, Liverpool and Arsenal



According to reports from Germany, Son Heung-Min is wanted by a number of Tottenham Hotspurs’ rival clubs; including Manchester United, Liverpool and Arsenal.



The South Korean forward impressed today in the World Cup and helped his country eliminate World Champions Germany.



