Top 10 news: Commisso-Milan is back on as Cristiano Ronaldo's release clause is revealed
28 June at 22:58After an exciting day of football, which saw Belgium beat England in the World Cup, here is a recap of what happened on the transfer market. There were many rumours and reports that you may have missed right here on Calciomercato.com.
HERE ARE SOME OF THE BEST STORIES OF THE DAY:
1- Manchester United target Cristiano Ronaldo's new release clause has been revealed:
According to OK Dario, a deal has already been agreed upon between Cristiano Ronaldo and Real Madrid but the interesting thing is that his release clause would go from 1 billion euros to 400 million euros, to 120 million euros. This could be a clear sign that Real Madrid and Ronaldo are clearly trying to "attract" teams into acquiring him.
2- Commisso Milan is back on?
It is not a secret that Rocco Commisso wants to acquire AC Milan (as he and his advisors confirmed themselves). A deal was said to be close, then off and now very close again. According to the latest reports, it seems like Commisso is in fact confident he can close a deal very soon to acquire Milan.
