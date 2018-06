HERE ARE SOME OF THE BEST STORIES OF THE DAY:

After an exciting day of football, which saw Belgium beat England in the World Cup, here is a recap of what happened on the transfer market. There were many rumours and reports that you may have missed right here on Calciomercato.com.1- Manchester United target Cristiano Ronaldo's new release clause has been revealed: According to OK Dario, a deal has already been agreed upon between Cristiano Ronaldo and Real Madrid but the interesting thing is that his release clause would go from 1 billion euros to 400 million euros, to 120 million euros. This could be a clear sign that Real Madrid and Ronaldo are clearly trying to "attract" teams into acquiring him.2- Commisso Milan is back on? It is not a secret that Rocco Commisso wants to acquire AC Milan (as he and his advisors confirmed themselves). A deal was said to be close, then off and now very close again. According to the latest reports, it seems like Commisso is in fact confident he can close a deal very soon to acquire Milan.For the rest of the list, check our gallery out right here on Calciomercato.com !