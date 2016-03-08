Top 10 news of the day: Juve doubts for Man Utd clash, Barcelona-Chelsea swap deal:

Here are the top ten news of the day at Calciomercato:Spanish giants Barcelona could reportedly be willing to swap Willian from Chelsea for their summer signing Malcom in JanuaryJuventus are likely to have Blaise Matuidi and Joao Cancelo available for their game against Manchester United, despite they being doubts for the clashAC Milan have initiated firm contacts with Mino Raiola in an attempt to sign Zlatan Ibrahimovic in JanuaryFrance Football state that AC Milan are in talks to make Arsene Wenger their new manager to succeed Rino Gattuso.Gonzalo Higuain will not feature in Milan's Europa League game against Betis following his injury at the weekend, but he could be available for the Juventus clashPremier League giants Spurs have reportedly joined the chase for Bayern Munich, Barcelona target and Roma star Cengiz Under.Paris Saint-Germain striker and former Napoli star Edinson Cavani is reportedly keen on a move back to the Stadio San PaoloReal Madrid are set to sign a world-record kit deal with Adidas, in a bid to leave Manchester United and Barcelona behind.Barcelona boss Ernesto Valverde has confirmed that Messi could feature for Barcelona in the game against Inter, but they don't want to take any risks.Kaustubh Pandey (@Kaus_Pandey17)