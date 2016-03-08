Top 10 news of the day: Juve doubts for Man Utd clash, Barcelona-Chelsea swap deal:

05 November at 22:30
Here are the top ten news of the day at Calciomercato: 

Barcelona offer Chelsea swap

Spanish giants Barcelona could reportedly be willing to swap Willian from Chelsea for their summer signing Malcom in January

Juventus handed major boost ahead of Man Utd clash

Juventus are likely to have Blaise Matuidi and Joao Cancelo available for their game against Manchester United, despite they being doubts for the clash

AC Milan make firm contacts for Zlatan

AC Milan have initiated firm contacts with Mino Raiola in an attempt to sign Zlatan Ibrahimovic in January

AC Milan want Wenger for Gattuso

France Football state that AC Milan are in talks to make Arsene Wenger their new manager to succeed Rino Gattuso.

Higuain set to miss Betis clash, could return against Juventus

Gonzalo Higuain will not feature in Milan's Europa League game against Betis following his injury at the weekend, but he could be available for the Juventus clash

Tottenham enter race for Bayern and Barcelona target

Premier League giants Spurs have reportedly joined the chase for Bayern Munich, Barcelona target and Roma star Cengiz Under.

Edinson Cavani is keen on a Napoli return

Paris Saint-Germain striker and former Napoli star Edinson Cavani is reportedly keen on a move back to the Stadio San Paolo

Real Madrid to receive record fee for new kit deal

Real Madrid are set to sign a world-record kit deal with Adidas, in a bid to leave Manchester United and Barcelona behind.

Valverde confirms Messi could feature v Inter

Barcelona boss Ernesto Valverde has confirmed that Messi could feature for Barcelona in the game against Inter, but they don't want to take any risks.

Kaustubh Pandey (@Kaus_Pandey17)

