Top 10 news of the day: Juve doubts for Man Utd clash, Barcelona-Chelsea swap deal:
05 November at 22:30Here are the top ten news of the day at Calciomercato:
Barcelona offer Chelsea swap
Spanish giants Barcelona could reportedly be willing to swap Willian from Chelsea for their summer signing Malcom in January
Juventus handed major boost ahead of Man Utd clash
Juventus are likely to have Blaise Matuidi and Joao Cancelo available for their game against Manchester United, despite they being doubts for the clash
AC Milan make firm contacts for Zlatan
AC Milan have initiated firm contacts with Mino Raiola in an attempt to sign Zlatan Ibrahimovic in January
AC Milan want Wenger for Gattuso
France Football state that AC Milan are in talks to make Arsene Wenger their new manager to succeed Rino Gattuso.
Higuain set to miss Betis clash, could return against Juventus
Gonzalo Higuain will not feature in Milan's Europa League game against Betis following his injury at the weekend, but he could be available for the Juventus clash
Tottenham enter race for Bayern and Barcelona target
Premier League giants Spurs have reportedly joined the chase for Bayern Munich, Barcelona target and Roma star Cengiz Under.
Edinson Cavani is keen on a Napoli return
Paris Saint-Germain striker and former Napoli star Edinson Cavani is reportedly keen on a move back to the Stadio San Paolo
Real Madrid to receive record fee for new kit deal
Real Madrid are set to sign a world-record kit deal with Adidas, in a bid to leave Manchester United and Barcelona behind.
Valverde confirms Messi could feature v Inter
Barcelona boss Ernesto Valverde has confirmed that Messi could feature for Barcelona in the game against Inter, but they don't want to take any risks.
For more transfer news and updates, click here
Kaustubh Pandey (@Kaus_Pandey17)
Go to comments