Here are a few of the best news of the day:

​In what was another exciting day on the ongoing transfer window, a host of transfer rumors came by our site. Yes the World Cup came in full swing today as Argentina ended up winning thanks to a late Marcos Rojo goal but there were also some very interesting transfer rumors. Here are the best news of the day as you can view them bellow and in our gallery section right here on Calciomercato.com.Duncan Castles has reported that United are keeping tabs on Leo Bonucci, with AC Milan set to face a FFP sanction. The rossoneri's ownership too has come under doubt recently, with Yonghong Li's future in doubt. Bonucci will certainly want to see what will happens ownership wise before making a decision on his future.Sky reported that Rocco Commisso is closing in on AC Milan as he could acquire the club in the coming days. Yonghong Li might still stay but in a minority way. If Commisso does indeed buy Milan, then their financial future won't be in doubt anymore.To see all of our top news of the day, click on our gallery section bellow right here on Calciomercato.com.