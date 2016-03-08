1. Manchester derby for Douglas Costa?

As reported by SportMediaset, a Manchester derby could emerge in the race for Juventus' Douglas Costa, who was linked with both clubs this summer. Reports suggest that the Italian side could decide to give up Douglas Costa, as the dream of signing Paul Pogba is becoming more and more possible. In fact, there are two options for Agnelli and co. to consider.

Juventus could either accept a hefty offer from Man City, using the money to land Paul Pogba, or try to negotiate with Man Utd over a potential swap deal. Back in May, Juve really didn't want to let Costa go, but that could be about to change as the January transfer market nears.

2. Ajax warns Barca and Spurs regarding de Jong

"Barcelona on de Jong? They made two offers, but didn't value him," said Ajax' sporting director Marc Overmars.

The Catalan side initiated contacts with Ajax this summer, looking to secure a deal for the talented 21-year-old. However, as told by Overmars, they failed to deliver an acceptable offer. Furthermore, the sporting director issued a warning to both Barcelona and Tottenham, in regards to the January transfer window.

"Barcelona can return for Frenkie in January, but our players will not leave during that period," Overmars stated.