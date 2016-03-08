Top 10 news of the day: Manchester United and Juventus to hold talks, Ronaldo breaks records in WC opener
16 June at 00:01It is time for CalcioMercato.com’s picks for the most exciting news of the day. Take a look at our gallery to see the full list; news from the World Cup, Serie A and the transfer market.
1. Manchester United and Juventus set to hold talks next week
CalcioMercato.com has revealed the details of talks to be held as soon as next week between representatives of Manchester United and Juventus. Juventus will be working towards deals for Matteo Darmian and possibly Anthony Martial. Meanwhile, the English club will be looking at the possibility of Sami Khedira, Mario Mandzukic and Alex Sandro
2. Cristiano Ronaldo becomes the fourth player to score in four different World Cups
Cristiano Ronaldo got his World Cup off to a great start with a hat-trick against Spain in Portugal’s Group B opener. With his 4th minute penalty, Ronaldo became only the 4th player to score in 4 different World Cup tournaments; joining Seeler, Miroslav Klose and Pele.
3. Manchester United set to do battle with Barca for €80m Skriniar
Inter Milan defender Milan Skriniar is reportedly at the top of Jose Mourinho’s wish-list as he looks to strengthen his Manchester United side. Barcelona are also interested but Inter hope to discourage interest by slapping a €80m price-tag on the centre-back.
Visit the gallery for the full list.
@snhw_
Go to comments