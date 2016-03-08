Top 10 news of the day: Real Madrid lead Juve for Kante, Juve in for Chiesa

It has been an exciting day; seeing Germany almost eliminated from the World Cup and a ton of transfer rumours and news, without further ado, here is CalcioMercato’s Top 10 news pieces of the day.



1-Real Madrid lead Juve in race for Kante



According to the latest reports, Real Madrid have edged ahead of Juventus in the race for Chelsea midfielder N’Golo Kante. The player has already been offered to Juventus, at a price of around €70m and as Allegri is a big fan of the player, a move could materialise.



2-Juve to offer Fiorentina Pjaca for Chiesa deal



Juventus’ attempts to bring Fiorentina starlet have led them to perhaps offer the Viola Marko Pjaca in an attempt to sweeten the deal.



3-Leipzig make bid for AC Milan midfielder



German outfit RB Leipzig have reportedly offered €30m for AC Milan and Turkey midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu. Despite being signed by Milan just last summer, they could look to offload players to recoup costs and this deal could well happen.



