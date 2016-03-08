Top 10 news of the day: Ronaldo inches closer to Juve as Higuain is close to Chelsea
04 July at 22:49There wasn't any World Cup football today but it was packed up with juicy transfer rumors. From done deals to big rumors, Calciomercato.com has you covered. View some of the best news of the day bellow as you can then click on our gallery section to view the top 10 news right here on Calciomercato.com.
Here are some of the best stories of the day:
1- Ronaldo inches closer to Juve as Real Madrid set up a meeting with his agent Jorge Mendes
According to Marca, Jorge Mendes (Ronaldo's agent) was called up by Real Madrid for an emergency meeting concerning his client. Juve are interested in getting him even if they know it would cost a huge amount of money.
2- Chelsea agree Higuain deal
According to Sportmediaset (via Fox Sports), it seems like Chelsea are very close to acquiring him. Maurizio Sarri wants him very much so as it seems like Gonzalo Higuain might be announced as a new Chelsea player after the hiring of Maurizio Sarri. In all, Juve should get 60 million euros from this transfer.
