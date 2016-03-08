Top 10 news of the day: Ronaldo to Juve in 48 hours, Man Utd want Milan duo

The World Cup returns tomorrow but that did not stop today from being one of the biggest days of the transfer window so far. We’ve had Ronaldo updates and big twists in some of the most contested, debated transfer sagas of the summer.



Join CalcioMercato.com as we take a look at the top 10 news of the day; the first few will be listed below and click on our gallery to see the rest!



1-Juventus move for Ronaldo to be announced officially within 48 hours



ESPN FC today reported that Juventus will announce the deal to bring Cristiano Ronaldo to Turin from Real Madrid within 48 hours – the deal of the century is set to be complete.



2-Manchester United after AC Milan defensive duo Romagnoli and Bonucci



The latest reports indicate that both Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain are interested in securing the services of both Alessio Romagnoli and Leonardo Bonucci.



