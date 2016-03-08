It has been a busy day on the transfer market with some big news released so here is CalcioMercato.com’s top 10 news of the day. Managerial movements, official deals and exciting news, today has been a blast. Click on our gallery to see the full list and what the latest situations are.Maurizio Sarri's representative is reportedly in London, sent to complete a deal for Sarri to become the next Chelsea boss. Gianfranco Zola is set to be part of Sarri's backroom staff at the West London club.The latest English reports are that Steven N’Zonzi, Sevilla’s French midfielder, has agreed to reunite with former boss Unai Emery at Arsenal; and that the player is on the verge of completing a return to the Premier League. More to come...Now ex-Leverkusen keeper Bernd Leno is a new Arsenal player. The gunners confirmed the deal on their official webpage.Visit our gallery to see the full top 10 list.