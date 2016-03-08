1. Inter want to speed up negotiations for Nainggolan

In fact, as exclusively revealed by calciomercato.com, the upcoming week could be a decisive one for the negotiations, as a new meeting will be held between Inter and Roma in order to speed up the operation. Inter's offer will probably be €25m plus Andrea Pinamonti, a technical counterpart that Roma appreciates and for which there has already been a meeting, this Friday.

2. Juve not giving up on Atlético defender, target of Manchester United

As Mundo Deportivo writes , Juventus are still monitoring the situation around Sime Vrsaljko, a full-back of Croatia and Atletico Madrid. Vrsaljko is also a target of Manchester United. The primary goal, however, is always Joao Cancelo, who returned to Valencia after his loan to Inter.

