It has been a busy day with some big news released; so, here is CalcioMercato.com’s top 5 news of the day. Managerial movements, big deals agreed and exciting meetings; all in one place. Click on our gallery to see the full list and what the latest situations are.Maurizio Sarri's representative is reportedly in London, sent to complete a deal for Sarri to become the next manager of Chelsea. Gianfranco Zola is set to be part of Sarri's backroom staff at the West London club.The latest reports from the British press are that Steven N’Zonzi, Sevilla’s French midfielder, is agree to reunite with former boss Unai Emery at Arsenal; and that the player is on the verge of completing a return to the Premier League.Visit our gallery to see the full list.For more Serie A news, as well as transfer rumours from Europe’s top leagues, click here.