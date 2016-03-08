Top 5 News of the day: Sarri close to Chelsea, N’Zonzi agrees deal with Arsenal
19 June at 19:45It has been a busy day with some big news released; so, here is CalcioMercato.com’s top 5 news of the day. Managerial movements, big deals agreed and exciting meetings; all in one place. Click on our gallery to see the full list and what the latest situations are.
1-Sarri close to Chelsea
Maurizio Sarri's representative is reportedly in London, sent to complete a deal for Sarri to become the next manager of Chelsea. Gianfranco Zola is set to be part of Sarri's backroom staff at the West London club.
2-N’Zonzi agrees deal with Arsenal
The latest reports from the British press are that Steven N’Zonzi, Sevilla’s French midfielder, is agree to reunite with former boss Unai Emery at Arsenal; and that the player is on the verge of completing a return to the Premier League.
