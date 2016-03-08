Top AC Milan target will make his Arsenal future clear soon
14 September at 14:45Aaron Ramsey is the last piece AC Milan wants to add to their team. The 27-year-old Welsh has not yet begun negotiations with Arsenal over a new contract. His current contract expires June 2019, which is a risk for the Gunners as he could leave on a free transfer next summer. He can also start negotiating with other teams starting this February. The Rossoneri think they can be in the race for him powerfully as he is a missing piece in their midfield.
Ramsey may be taking the same path as Ozil or Sanchez. Sanchez kept stalling over a new contract until the Gunners gave up and decided to sell him to Manchester United instead of losing him on a free to any other team. As for Ozil he kept stalling over a new contract until he signed one last February, which should keep him at Arsenal until summer 2021. Arsenal do not want to enter another contract saga like the ones they faced last season with Ozil and Sanchez and will hope to be having a clear idea of what will Ramsey do soon.
Go to comments