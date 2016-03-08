Aaron Ramsey is the last piece AC Milan wants to add to their team. The 27-year-old Welsh has not yet begun negotiations with Arsenal over a new contract. His current contract expires June 2019, which is a risk for the Gunners as he could leave on a free transfer next summer. He can also start negotiating with other teams starting this February.Ramsey may be taking the same path as Ozil or Sanchez. Sanchez kept stalling over a new contract until the Gunners gave up and decided to sell him to Manchester United instead of losing him on a free to any other team. As for Ozil he kept stalling over a new contract until he signed one last February, which should keep him at Arsenal until summer 2021.idea of what will Ramsey do soon.