In what was another exciting day in the ongoing transfer window, a host of transfer rumors came by. The World Cup was certainly on, but a fan never forgets about the rumors that set their pulses racing and links players to his or her club.CalcioMercato exclusively understand that Rodriguez's agent arrived at AC Milan's headquarters this morning to hold talks with the rossoneri and discuss the player's future. 4. Barcelona could make a move for AC Milan target Radamel Falcao.Duncan Castles has reported that United are keeping tabs on Bonucci, with AC Milan set to face a sanction because of overspending. The rossoneri's ownership too has come under doubt recently, with Yonghong Li struggling to find a partner in the the investment and struggling to pay the capital fund of 32 million euros.Kovacic's agent was recently speaking to Radio Kiss Kiss Napoli and addressed the player's links with Napoli. He said: " I do not want to talk about it, I do not want to tell you if the boy will leave Real Madrid."The Sun report that PSG are looking to ready to offer cash plus Marco Verratti to United in an attempt to sign Pogba.In an interview that Braida gave to JuveNews, he revealed that Barcelona are not interested in signing Pjanic, despite rumors having linked the player with a move strongly. He said: "There is no negotiation. It does not seem to me that we are interested in the Bosnian playmaker." "The player is good, but here we have a Brazilian who will take that role because Barcelona wants that. There are those who take care of the market in Barcelona, ​​but surely I know the strategies of the company and Pjanic does not fit in."Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)