Top Five News of the day: Barcelona don't want Juve midfielder, Man Utd after AC Milan defender
26 June at 19:12In what was another exciting day in the ongoing transfer window, a host of transfer rumors came by. The World Cup was certainly on, but a fan never forgets about the rumors that set their pulses racing and links players to his or her club.
We run down CalcioMercato's Top five news of the day
5. Ricardo Rodriguez's agent holds talks with AC Milan, amidst Bayern Munich rumors.
CalcioMercato exclusively understand that Rodriguez's agent arrived at AC Milan's headquarters this morning to hold talks with the rossoneri and discuss the player's future. 4. Barcelona could make a move for AC Milan target Radamel Falcao.
4. Manchester United are keeping tabs on AC Milan defender Leonardo Bonucci
Duncan Castles has reported that United are keeping tabs on Bonucci, with AC Milan set to face a sanction because of overspending. The rossoneri's ownership too has come under doubt recently, with Yonghong Li struggling to find a partner in the the investment and struggling to pay the capital fund of 32 million euros.
3. Agent of Juventus and Liverpool target Mateo Kovacic rubbishes links with Napoli.
Kovacic's agent was recently speaking to Radio Kiss Kiss Napoli and addressed the player's links with Napoli. He said: " I do not want to talk about it, I do not want to tell you if the boy will leave Real Madrid."
2. Paris Saint-Germain eye mega-swap deal involving Paul Pogba and Marco Verratti.
The Sun report that PSG are looking to ready to offer cash plus Marco Verratti to United in an attempt to sign Pogba.
1. Barcelona sporting director Ariedo Braida has said that the club are not looking to sign Miralem Pjanic this summer.
In an interview that Braida gave to JuveNews, he revealed that Barcelona are not interested in signing Pjanic, despite rumors having linked the player with a move strongly. He said: "There is no negotiation. It does not seem to me that we are interested in the Bosnian playmaker." "The player is good, but here we have a Brazilian who will take that role because Barcelona wants that. There are those who take care of the market in Barcelona, but surely I know the strategies of the company and Pjanic does not fit in."
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
