Top Mourinho statements about Juve

Jose Mourinho and Juventus have also had a special relationship. During his time at Inter, the Manchester United coach won the treble but also put Juve at the centre of various controversies that fans in Turin still remember. And it does not matter if the last words of the Portuguese coach were positive: "Chiellini and Bonucci should teach defending at Harvard."



"I am the type of person who is perhaps too devoted to his team to coach a rival, I cannot train Juventus after wearing the Inter shirt," Mourinho said during his time at Real Madrid. It is certain that remarks towards Juventus from The Special One have never been missing throughout his career, mostly about refereeing controversies during his time at Inter.



In recent times, however, Mourinho has had more positive words to say about the Bianconeri. After the match at the Old Trafford Mourinho spoke of 'high esteem' towards all Juventus directors, from Nedved to Agnelli and praised them for creating a powerful and competitive team.



