Top news of the day: Inter sign Barella, Romero joins Juve and Griezmann finally goes to Barcelona

​After another busy day in the transfer market, calciomercato.com recap all of today's top news from around all of Europe's major leagues including, Barella signing for Inter and Romero to Juve and Griezmann finally goes to Barcelona.



Official: Inter sign Barella



Nicolò Barella is officially an Inter player. The Italian midfielder has joined the Club from Cagliari on an initial year-long loan deal, with there being an obligation to buy. Inter will pay €10 million for the initial loan with €25 the following season plus €10 million in performance-based bonuses.

Barella has put pen to paper on a five-year contract.​



Official: Juventus sign Romero from Genoa​



Juventus have signed the Argentine defender, who will remain on loan with Genoa for the upcoming campaign.The Italian champions have reached an agreement with Genoa for the acquisition of Cristian Romero, with the player signing a contract with the Bianconeri until June 30, 2024.



The 21-year-old will stay at Genoa on loan for next season.

Ronaldo lands in Turin ahead of first training session with Sarri​



Cristiano Ronaldo is back in Turin ready for this first training session under Sarri.



The Portugal captain landed at around 6 pm at Caselle airport and left in a Rolls Royce that was waiting for him at the airport.



Ronaldo’s holiday has ended and tomorrow he will participate in his first training under the guidance of Maurizio Sarri.



