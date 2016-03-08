Top 10 news of the day: Agent of Spurs star meets Serie A giants, Arsenal done deal
Here is Calciomercato.com's top ten news of the day.
1. Dembele's agent meets with Napoli, Inter and Juventus
The agent met with Napoli first, who are very interested in the midfielder. He then flew to Milan in order to meet with Inter's sporting director Piero Ausilio, and now it will be time for Juventus, with Marotta and Paratici present in Milan. Dembele is very tempted, however, to play in China.
2. Leno to Arsenal: done deal
Arsenal have agreed to sign Bernd Leno from Bayern Leverkusen, Calciomercato.com can confirm. Arsenal will pay a fee between €20-25m to secure the services of the talented goalkeeper.
3. Gimenez renews with Atletico Madrid
Jose Maria Gimenez has officially renewed his contract with Atletico Madrid, keeping him at the club until 2023. The defender had attracted the interest of both Manchester United and Juventus, only to put the rumours to bed with his contract extension.
