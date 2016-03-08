...
Top news of the day: Atletico accuse Barca of disrespect, Juve sign Demiral and Napoli enter Lukaku race

Pogba due esulta Manchester United
06 July at 00:00
​After another busy day in the transfer market, calciomercato.com recap all of today's top news from around all of Europe's major leagues, including Pogba's agent pushing for an exit and Atletico accuse Barca of 'disrespect' over Griezmann deal.

Raiola confirms 'everyone at the Club' knows Pogba wants to leave United

Paul Pogba's agent Mino Raiola admitted he does not know if the midfielder will join his Manchester United teammates on their preseason tour.

Raiola has again cast doubt on the player future and revealed the club are aware his client wants to leave.

Speaking to the Times, Raiola said he couldn't answer whether the World Cup winner would fly to Australia this weekend.

Demiral signs for Juventus​

The Turkish defender Merih Demiral has joined Juventus from Sassuolo.
Juventus confirmed the agreement with U.S. Sassuolo for Merih Demiral of € 18 million payable in four financial years.

The player has signed a 5-year contract of employment until 30 June 2024.​

Napoli enter race for Inter target Lukaku​

Italian Serie A giants Napoli have entered the race to sign Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku, as per Radio Marte.

The Belgium international has been heavily linked with a move away to Serie A after falling behind in the pecking order of strikers at Old Trafford.

For a very long time, Serie A giants Inter Milan seemed to be Lukaku’s likely destination and the player himself admitted his desire to work with the new manager Antonio Conte.​

More news in the gallery.



 

