Top News of the Day: Barca off €100 plus Coutinho for Ney, Massarra to Milan official and Inter reach Sensi agreement

SHOW GALLERY

Another busy day of transfer market rumours has ended. As usual, however, Calciomercato.com has you covered with the top news of the day article, although today didn't offer much in terms of big news.



Barcelona offer PSG €100m plus Coutinho for Neymar



According to Catalan newspaper Sport this morning, Barcelona and PSG have already begun negotiating the transfer of Neymar back to Barcelona. They claim that due to the frosty relationship between the two clubs, they are using intermediaries to broker the deal, and that Barca have offered the French champions €100m plus Coutinho, in order to land the wantaway Brazilian.



Massarra appointed AC Milan Sporting Director​



AC Milan have confirmed the appointment of Frederic Massara as their new Sporting Diretor. Here's the announcement of the Serie A giants:



'AC Milan announces the appointment of Frederic Massara as Sporting Director of the First team, effective July 1, 2019. The top executive will report directly to the Club's Strategic Development Director of the Technical Area, Paolo Maldini.'



Inter steal Sensi from under the nose of Milan​



The parties found the agreement, similar to the one last year for Matteo Politano: Sensi will transfer to the Nerazzurri on loan (about €5 million) with the right of redemption set between €22 and €25 million with, Edoardo Vergani, a striker born in 2001, leaving the Nerazzurri to go the other way



Inter have secured the deal for Sensi, who seemed close to Milan, and is only one step away from the Nerazzurri now.



Other the top news is in the gallery.





