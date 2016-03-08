Top news of the day: Barca rejected Mbappe, Chelsea risk transfer ban

1. Ibrahimovic edging closer to AC Milan

As revealed by Calciomercato.com's Fabrizio Romano, AC Milan owners Elliott have given their go-ahead for the signing of Ibrahimovic on a contract worth €4m per year. However, they are yet to reach an agreement with the striker on the contract length, though the ball is now in Zlatan's court to decide. A decision is not expected until the beginning of December.

2. Ranieri is back in the Premier League

Claudio Ranieri is returning to the Premier League. After training Chelsea and Leicester, with whom he won a historic Premier League title in 2016, his third adventure will be at Fulham, who have officially appointed the Italian coach as their new coach.

