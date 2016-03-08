...
Top news of the day: Barella very close to Inter, Neymar goes AWOL and Milan sign Krunic

08 July at 23:25
​After another busy day in the transfer market, calciomercato.com recap all of today's top news from around all of Europe's major leagues, including Neymar going AWOL and Inter coming close to a Barella agreement.

Neymar's dad responds to PSG threat to take 'action' on his son

Neymar's dad, Neymar Sr. has responded to PSG following their statement that they would take 'action' on his son. 

Despite reports that Neymar is forcing a move to Barcelona, Neymar Sr has claimed that his son is actually doing pre-agreed charity work.

“The reason for [his absence] is known and has been scheduled for more than a year,” Neymar Snr told Fox Sports.

“He is working with the charities we support and it couldn’t be changed, so he will be back on July 15.

“There is no drama. PSG have been informed.”

The 27-year-old was due back at the club's training ground on Monday after the summer break.

Official: Rade Krunic signs for AC Milan​

AC Milan have officially announced the signing of Rade Krunic from Empoli.

The Milanese club made the announcement with a video on their social media channels.

Inter raise Barella offer, agreement with Cagliari expected in 48 hours

Inter pursuit of Nicolò Barella is drawing to a close after months of negotiations.
 
According to Sky Sports, a meeting took place between the Nerazzurri and Cagliari and the Champions League club are prepared to raise their offer for the midfielder to €45 million.
 
Barella is widely expected to join Inter having turned down an offer from Roma.

More top news in the gallery.

 

