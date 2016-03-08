Top news of the day: CAS confirms AC Milan exclusion from Europa League, Theo Hernandez to undergo AC Milan and Inter's Pinamonti to Genoa for €18m

Another busy day of transfer market rumours has ended. As usual, however, Calciomercato.com has you covered with the top news of the day article, although today didn't offer much in terms of big news.



Official: CAS confirms AC Milan exclusion from Europa League



After AC Milan had requested to withdraw from next season's Europa League in the negotiations with UEFA, the case was taken to CAS (Court of Arbitration For Sport). Now, CAS have released a statement on their official website, confirming the decision.



"The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has issued a Consent Award embodying the agreement reached between AC Milan S.p.A and the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) concerning breaches of the UEFA Financial Fair Play Regulations by the Italian club," the statement read.



In short, the Rossoneri won't be participating in next season's Europa League campaign. In return, as previous reports have suggested, they will be able to negotiate the 2021 break-even deadline that UEFA have imposed.



Theo Hernandez to undergo AC Milan medical on Monday



Theo Hernandez is set to join AC Milan from Real Madrid. According to Marca, the player will sign a six-year contract with the Rossoneri and will undergo his medical checkups with the club next Monday.



Inter's Pinamonti to Genoa for €18m but half goes to Chievo



Andre Pinamonti is close to Genoa. The Inter Milan striker is ready for a new experience in Serie A after spending last season on loan at Frosinone.



The Nerazzurri are at work to guarantee a series of capital gains for FFP purposes and the sale of their attacking jewel is to be seen precisely in this light: 18 million euros, this is the expected price of the transaction but not the entire sum will end up in Inter's coffers.



This is because between Inter and Chievo (Pinamonti's previous club) there is a private agreement signed in 2014, an agreement that guarantees the Flying Donkeys half of the amount in the event of a definitive transfer of the player in the future. Thus, the Nerazzurri will receive a sum of about 9 million and generate a capital gain in the same amount.



