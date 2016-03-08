Top news of the day: De Ligt rejects Barca, Napoli president drops Rodriguez hint

1. De Ligt says 'no' to Barcelona, Juventus set to challenge Bayern

Ajax sensation Matthijs de Ligt has reportedly said 'no' to a move to Barcelona, with Juventus now in the race with Bayern Munich for the Dutchman. However, it won't be easy for any club, as the price tag is fairly steep.

2. Juventus and Man Utd on alert as Napoli consider mega Man City offer for Koulibaly

Premier League giants Manchester United and Serie A giants Juventus have been alerted in their chase for Kalidou Koulibaly, as Manchester City are ready to make a mega offer that Napoli are willing to consider. In fact, they are reportedly ready to offer €95m for the defender's services.

3. AC Milan identify Stuttgart defender as alternative for Lovren and Manolas

Serie A giants AC Milan are considering Stuttgart defender Ozan Kabak as an alternative to Kostas Manolas and Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren. As the Turk has a release clause of only €15m, he is now ahead of the other two options.

Take a look in the gallery for the rest of the top news.

Another busy day of transfer market rumours. From the latest updates about De Ligt, to recent rumours about Rodriguez' move to Napoli, Calciomercato.com have you covered in our top news of the day article.