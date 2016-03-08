...
Loading...
Previous
...
Next

Top news of the day: De Ligt rejects Barca, Napoli president drops Rodriguez hint

19 June at 23:25
Another busy day of transfer market rumours. From the latest updates about De Ligt, to recent rumours about Rodriguez' move to Napoli, Calciomercato.com have you covered in our top news of the day article.
 
1. De Ligt says 'no' to Barcelona, Juventus set to challenge Bayern
 
Ajax sensation Matthijs de Ligt has reportedly said 'no' to a move to Barcelona, with Juventus now in the race with Bayern Munich for the Dutchman. However, it won't be easy for any club, as the price tag is fairly steep.
 
2. Juventus and Man Utd on alert as Napoli consider mega Man City offer for Koulibaly
 
Premier League giants Manchester United and Serie A giants Juventus have been alerted in their chase for Kalidou Koulibaly, as Manchester City are ready to make a mega offer that Napoli are willing to consider. In fact, they are reportedly ready to offer €95m for the defender's services.
 
3. AC Milan identify Stuttgart defender as alternative for Lovren and Manolas
 
Serie A giants AC Milan are considering Stuttgart defender Ozan Kabak as an alternative to Kostas Manolas and Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren. As the Turk has a release clause of only €15m, he is now ahead of the other two options.
 
Take a look in the gallery for the rest of the top news.

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Inter
Juventus
Milan
Napoli
Roma
Sampdoria
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.