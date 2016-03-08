Here is Calciomercato.com's top ten news of the day. Check out our gallery to see the full list.

It is now been understood that Roma and Ajax have agreed on a fee or the transfer of Kluivert this summer. According to reports , the deal will cost Roma around €20m euros.

2. Cancelo close to Juventus According to Rai Sport , João Cancelo is now close to joining Juventus, having played for Inter this past season. He is expected to sign a five-year contract, worth €3m per year including bonuses. 3. Liverpool interested in Strakosha

According to Il Messaggero, Liverpool are still looking for a potential replacement of Karius in Serie A. The Rome-based paper, in fact, claim that the Reds have set their sights on Lazio goalkeeper Thomas Strakosha, 23, who will see his contract with Lazio expire in 2022.

