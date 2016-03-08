Top news of the day: Inter secure double signing, Rabiot signs for Juve and Theo Hernandez arrives for AC Milan medical

Another busy day of transfer market rumours has ended. As usual, however, Calciomercato.com has you covered with the top news of the day article. More news in the gallery below.



Adrien Rabiot signs for Juventus



Adrien Rabiot is officially a Juventus player. The Frenchman joins on a free after he allowed his PSG contract to run down.



Inter sign Godin and Lazaro



Diego Godin is an Inter player. The 33 year-old centre-back has joined the club on a free transfer following the expiration of his contract at Atletico Madrid.



23-year-old Lazaro also signed, he has been heavily linked with a move to the San Siro over the last few weeks and had impressed for Hertha this past season, appearing in 31 Bundesliga games, scoring thrice and assisting seven times.



Theo Hernandez arrives for AC Milan medical​



Real Madrid left-back Theo Hernandez has arrived in Milan ahead of a medical at the Rossoneri.



The left-back has been in talks over a move to the San Siro over the last few days and a move has now been agreed. He will sign for the club for a fee of 20 million euros and there is no loan deal involved.​





