Top news of the day: Juve's plan for Pogba, Man Utd to challenge Napoli

13 June at 23:00
​After another busy day in the transfer market, calciomercato.com recap all of today's top news from around all of Europe's major leagues, including Hazard's Real Madrid presentation and Juve's plan for Paul Pogba.
 
The background of the AC Milan-Krunic deal as Boban approves first deal
 
AC Milan's new manager Marco Giampaolo did not explicitly request Krunic but when he was given the name, he willingly accepted the operation. There is also more: Krunic can be considered the first purchase of Zvonimir Boban, who also approved the new arrival, asking for opinions from his closest men about the player on and off the pitch.
 
From Donnarumma to Milinkovic-Savic: Leonardo's wishlist of PSG reinforcements
 
On his list, there is Matthijs de Ligt, AC Milan's Donnarumma as well as Barcelona's Coutinho. Another name is also Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, whom Leonardo admires greatly and is willing to spend 100 million to acquire the services of the Serbian international.
 
Trippier approves Juventus move: the Tottenham star's price tag revealed
 
Juventus are ready to get serious after initial talks, even if they are aware of the competition from Inter and Napoli. Trippier has, in fact, put the Allianz Stadium on top of his preferences. Tottenham demand 30 million euros for the fullback and Juve have registered the request and continue to work on the after-Cancelo era.
 
Check out our gallery for the full list. 

