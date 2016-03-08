Top news of the day: Man United make huge offer for Serie A defender
14 October at 00:15There were many interesting stories today in the world of football here on Calciomercato.com. From Manchester United reportedly making Fiorentina a 60 million euros offer for Milenkovic to Real Madrid allegedly receiving a big 50 million euros offer from China for Karim Benzema. Here are Calciomercato.com's top ten stories of the day. Check our gallery section out to view the entire list.
1- Man United reportedly make €60 million offer for Serie A defender:
Italian news paper La Nazione (via the SportWitness) recently reported that Mourinho's Man United made a 60 million euros offer for Fiorentina defender Nikola Milenkovic. Even so, it seems like the initial offer was "turned down".
2- China comes calling for Real Madrid's Karim Benzema:
According to Spanish news outlet Don Balon, it seems like Real Madrid recently received a 50 million euros offer from a Chinese club for their French striker. Would the player accept to leave for China? Well still according to Don Balon, it seems like Karim Benzema isn't fully convinced at this moment in time.
