Top news of the day: Real ready mega offer for Neymar, Roma reach agreement for Barella

Another busy day of transfer market rumours has ended. As usual, however, Calciomercato.com has you covered with the top news of the day article, although today didn't offer much in terms of big news.



1. Real Madrid ready to make '€500 million' move for Neymar



According to reports from Spain, in particular, Mundo Deportivo, Real Madrid have renewed their interest in PSG's Neymar. The cost of the signing, salary and all the other potential fees would make a total of more than 500 million euros. A figure that would exceed all the limits reached so far and which could completely change the market.



The Los Blancos have presented the French champions an offer of 130 million euros for Neymar. Moreover, the Spaniards are ready to include one of Gareth Bale or James Rodriguez in a potential deal. In total, this would be a figure of around 200 million.



2. Juventus enter race for Andersen: Arsenal, Tottenham and AC Milan dealt blow



Serie A giants Juventus have now reportedly shifted their focus to Joachim Andersen, dealing a blow to the hopes of Arsenal, Tottenham and AC Milan. Andersen has become one of Serie A's most prominent defenders over the last two seasons- ever since he replaced Milan Skriniar at Sampdoria. His impressive performances for Samp have helped him gain attention of top clubs across Europe.



