Top news of the day: Trippier signs for Atletico, de Ligt has Juve medical

17 July at 23:30
More top news brought to you by Calciomercato.com including a surprise move for Trippier and who Fiorentina target for their new looks side.

Trippier signs for Atletico Madrid

Atletico Madrid have officially announced the arrival of Kieran Trippier from Tottenham, who was previously targeted also by Serie A champions Juventus and Napoli among others.

De Ligt finishes Juve medical, official announcement imminent​

Matthijs de Ligt is once again a step closer to becoming Juventus' latest transfer. The 19-year-old will join the Serie A champions for 75 million euros and has just completed his medical checkups with the Bianconeri at J Medical. The Dutch defender is set to sign his contract in the coming hours before making his move official. The contract will last five years and will include a 150 million euros release clause, which we further explained this morning.  

More news in the gallery

Neymar's father in for shock meeting with Paratici?

This morning there were reports from Spain saying that Neymar has offered his services to Juventus and now some Italian media have confirmed the information.

According to Rai Sport's Paolo Paganini, the PSG star's father is offering him all over Europe, with the move back to Barcelona seemingly difficult at this moment. Real Madrid and Bayern were informed and now the father-agent is set to meet Fabio Paratici in Turin.

