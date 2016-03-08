Top Premier League side interested in RB Leipzig forward Timo Werner
16 January at 16:20RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner is being linked with a top Premier League club, according to reports from the British press via Calciomercato.com today.
The reports detail how the 23-year-old German forward, who is contracted to the Bundesliga side until 2023, stated in an interview with Bild that he believes the Premier League is the most interesting league in the world. Following this interview, Premier League side Chelsea heightened up their interest in the player, making them the favourites of the British press to secure his signature.
Spanish giants Real Madrid were previously linked with Werner, the reports highlight, but no longer consider it likely that Werner will move to La Liga. The 23-year-old has scored 23 goals and provided ten assists in 25 appearances across all competitions so far this season for RB Leipzig, incredible numbers for a striker in a top league. Werner’s wonderful form has helped push Leipzig to the top of the Bundesliga.
Apollo Heyes
