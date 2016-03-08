Top transfer news of the day: Arsenal set to rival Juve for Man United star as Chelsea want Fekir

1- Arsenal set to rival Juve for Man United's Juan Mata:

2- Maurizio Sarri has his eyes on Lyon's Fekir:

Today was a day packed up with transfer news as the international break has now officialy begun. You can view our top 2 news of the day bellow as you can also view our top 10 news of the day by clicking on our gallery section right here on Calciomercato.com.According to Daily Mail, Arsenal are very interested in Juan Mata. The contract of the midfielder with Manchester United will expire next June and Unai Emary has asked to the Gunners ownership to do their best in order to bring Mata at the Emirates Stadium in January. Even Juventus showed interest in him. Mata's contract expires at the end of this season and it appears likely he will make an exitThe Sun are reporting that Maurizio Sarri, the head coach of Chelsea who arrived from Napoli during the summer, has an eye on Fekir, potentially moving for the versatile French midfielder/forward in January.