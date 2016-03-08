Top transfer news of the day: Chelsea and City still after Alex Sandro as Ibra inches closer to Milan

SHOW GALLERY

Today has been another interesting day in terms of transfer news right here on Calciomercato.com. You can view the top 2 best transfer stories of the day bellow as you can then click on our gallery section to view the other best news of the day. View so bellow...



1- Ibra to Milan inches closer as Raiola arrives in Italy:



According to the latest reports, Mino Raiola today will arrive in Milan and his trip will not only be to meet Bonaventura, the midfielder who has suffered a bad injury that will keep him away from the pitch for about 4-5 months. On Raiola’s agenda there could be a meeting with AC Milan, with whom the relationship is again very good. Leonardo, Milan director, has spoken several times with Raiola in recent weeks,as his arrival in Milan could accelerate the Ibra operation.



2- Alex Sandro's Juve future still in doubt as Chelsea, City and PSG look on:



It seems like Alex Sandro's Juve future is still in doubt. His current contract expires in June 2020 and a renewal doesn't seem close at all. According to Corriere dello Sport, clubs like Chelsea, Man City and PSG are after him as time will tell...



Click on our gallery section for the other news...