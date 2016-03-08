In a game that saw the penalty shootout be more interesting than the game itself, Manchester United beat AC Milan on penalties to win their first game in pre-season. While this was the rossoneri's first pre-season game, they seemed to be better than the English giants for a majority of times in the game but couldn't get the goals to win the game.We run down the two tops and flops from both sides from the game that left many entertained in Los Angeles.Suso: Suso wasn't just about the goal and the movement inside the box that came in the lead upto it. The Spaniard had a very good game. He was willing to do things down the right flank and was always looking to go past people. A majority of attacks came through him.Davide Calabria: The young Italian cut a very calm figure throughout the game. He gave the impression of being himself- a complete fullback. He ventured forward with purpose and tracked back in time and hardly allowed Matteo Darmian to do much damage.Manuel Locatelli: The midfielder was caught napping in the heart of the park multiple times and was caught out of position as well. That allowed United to be quick on the break and allowed Alexis Sanchez more room to do well.Alexis Sanchez: The Chilean was probably the best player on the pitch. He played up front and was on the same wavelength as Juan Mata, who had set him up for the first goal. United would want Sanchez in a similar form next season.Andreas Pereira: Another one of United's youth graduates, Pereira showed why he deserved a spot in the first-team. His passing and vision was terrific and playing as a deep-lying playmarker, Pereira controlled the tempo of the game and hardly put a foot wrong.Flop:Eric Bailly: The Ivorian allowed Suso to run out into space and pick up the ball for the first goal and hardly looked at his best. He didn't look comfortable playing in a back-three.