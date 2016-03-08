Torino 2-0 AC Milan: Player Ratings, embarrassing display by the Rossoneri

The first half didn't offer any goals but gave a clear indication of what was to come, at least by looking at the Milan squad. The Rossoneri looked very sluggish from the start and couldn't get their passing going against a hard-working Torino side.

In fairness, though, Torino did have the same struggles early on, but unlike Milan they didn't stay in this frame of mind. As a result of this, they won a penalty early in the second half, which Belotti calmly converted. Berenguer then doubled the lead, while Milan's frustration grew.

In fact, in the 81st minute, Milan captain Romagnoli was sent off for sarcastically applauding the referee. Silly gesture, which he certainly got to pay for. Down below are the player ratings for Milan.

Donnarumma: 5 Conti: 4,5 Musacchio: 4 Romagnoli: 4,5 Rodriguez: 5 Kessie: 5 Bakayoko: 5,5 Paqueta: 4,5 Suso: 4,5 Cutrone: 5 Calhanoglu: 4,5 Borini: 4 Piatek: 4,5 Castillejo: 4,5

AC Milan failed to beat Torino away from home in what was a must-win for Gattuso's men, who are now in 7th place in the standings, rather than in fourth.